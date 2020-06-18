Facebook said Thursday it took down select Trump campaign ads for violating its policies regarding hate speech.

President Trump’s campaign ran ads on Facebook platforms featuring an inverted red triangle that requested the president’s supporters sign a petition opposing the far-left group “Antifa” as a terrorist organization. Mr. Trump’s critics at liberal watchdog Media Matters labeled the triangle an “infamous Nazi symbol.”

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The Trump campaign defended its use of the symbol in a tweet responding to Media Matters.

“This is an emoji,” tweeted the Trump campaign’s @TrumpWarRoom account. “It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa.”

Facebook had previously resisted changing its policies surrounding political advertising on its platform and not fact-checking political speech. In recent months, Facebook has grown more aggressive against politicians and removed content posted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in March for allegedly spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

