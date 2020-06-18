Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks accepted the resignation of county police chief Hank Stawinski on Thursday, reports said.

Mr. Stawinski led the police department since 2016.

The county’s chapter of the NAACP planned to hold a vote of no confidence against Mr. Stawinski.

A number of police officers are engaged in a lawsuit against the Prince George’s County Police Department, in which they allege the department would punish black and Hispanic employees with harsher measures than white employees.

Ms. Alsobrooks did not comment further on accepting Mr. Stawinski’s resignation, but will hold a press conference at 12 noon Friday.

One former police officer, Adrian Crudup, claims he was transferred “maybe three times in six months” once he began to speak out against perceived racism in the department.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.