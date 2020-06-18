Iran on Thursday denounced the latest round of U.S. sanctions against its ally Syria, calling the crippling economic penalties “inhumane.”

The U.S. government on Wednesday imposed the toughest sanctions yet on Syria’s battered economy, targeting any company or entity that conducts business with Syria and specifically homes in on Mr. Assad and his wife, Asma.

The new sanctions also target those who conduct business that supports the regime’s military activities as well as its aviation and oil and gas production industries, but the State Department said that move was tailored to allow humanitarian assistance to continue.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi on Thursday told state media that “the imposition of such inhumane sanctions will only exacerbate the suffering of the Syrian people,” pointing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue our economic cooperation with the resilient Syrian nation and Syria’s government, and despite these sanctions, we will strengthen our economic relations with Syria,” he continued.

Following the U.S. announcement, Iran was quick to come to its regional partner’s side and said it will provide additional economic support to cushion the pain of the sanctions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.