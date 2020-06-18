One of the Pentagon’s top policy officials, Kathryn Wheelbarger, is resigning after three years in the job.

Her departure comes six days after her name was pulled from consideration of filling the Defense Department’s second top civilian intelligence job.

The White House in February had tapped Ms. Wheelbarger, who has served as the Pentagon’s Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, to be the next Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. The administration last Friday instead nominated Bradley Hansell, a former special assistant to Trump, for the role.

In her resignation letter, obtained by Reuters on Thursday, Ms. Wheelbarger said she was confident her colleagues will “continue to be guided by the U.S. Constitution and the principles of our founding, which ensure both our security and our freedom.”

According to the letter, she said her resignation will go into effect on July 4.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday said he received Ms. Wheelbarger’s resignation on Wednesday.

“In her role as Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Katie brought a wealth of experience and the utmost professionalism to the Department throughout her service,” he said in a statement.

“She is someone I got to know well over the last three years and, with sincere appreciation for her many contributions and years of service, I wish Katie the very best in what I’m sure will be a very bright future.”

Ms. Wheelbarger is known to be widely respected by Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill as well as among Trump’s national security team. Her resignation letter did not specify her reason for her departure.

Her resignation is the second high-level Pentagon departure this week after Elaine McCusker, the Pentagon’s acting comptroller, announced her resignation on Tuesday after 18 months on the job.

