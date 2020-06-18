House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday removed the portraits of four former House speakers who served the Confederacy, in honor of Juneteenth.
“There’s no room in the hallowed halls of this democracy, this temple of democracy, to memorialize people who embody violent bigotry,” she told reporters.
The four speakers were removed from the House Thursday afternoon.
The Confederates booted were: Robert Hunter of Virginia, served 1839-1841; Howell Cobb of Georgia served 1849-1851; James Orr of South Carolina served 1857-1859; and Charles Crisp of Georgia served 1891-1895.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters