House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday removed the portraits of four former House speakers who served the Confederacy, in honor of Juneteenth.

“There’s no room in the hallowed halls of this democracy, this temple of democracy, to memorialize people who embody violent bigotry,” she told reporters.

Earlier today, @SpeakerPelosi announced that in observance of #Juneteenth she has directed the Clerk of the House to remove the portraits of four previous Speakers of the House who served in the Confederacy.



Here’s a clip of two of those portraits being taken down. pic.twitter.com/fV6cDwrtxb — CSPAN (@cspan) June 18, 2020

The four speakers were removed from the House Thursday afternoon.

The Confederates booted were: Robert Hunter of Virginia, served 1839-1841; Howell Cobb of Georgia served 1849-1851; James Orr of South Carolina served 1857-1859; and Charles Crisp of Georgia served 1891-1895.

