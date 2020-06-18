New York Police Department officers are reportedly circulating calls to give some of the demonstrators what they want — a world without cops.

According to a Thursday report in the New York Post, at least two flyers making the rounds electronically are encouraging cops to come down with the blue flu on Independence Day.

“NYPD cops will strike on July 4th to let the city have their independence without cops,” reads one of the messages, being passed around via text — the cyber-era equivalent of revolutionary underground leaflets.

The Post reported on two messages, citing unnamed and uncharacterized sources, though the paper also cited “multiple cops” as saying that the flyers are “retribution for a perceived anti-cop climate.”

“Police officers like you and me took an oath to protect strangers regardless of race, class or gender. Today we are vilified and must stand as one,” says the other message, which then gives a three-round set of sick-out instructions.

The message tells members to call their precinct for a sick day; if denied, then call the main NYPD sick desk; and if denied again, report for duty and then request an ambulance to go home sick.

“If you are held because of the #Bluflu, request a bus and go sick from command,” reads what the Post characterized as a “flyer.”

The Atlanta Police Department came down with a case of the “blue flu” Wednesday evening after one of them was charged with felony murder — he could be executed — for shooting a fleeing felon who’d fired the cop’s own Taser at him.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch told the Post that the term “blue flu” has been a longstanding joke, but “the situation we are in right now is no joke” and New York cops “have reached the breaking point.”

