White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Thursday that former National Security Advisor John Bolton is practicing “deep-swamp revenge porn” with explosive allegations about President Trump in a book out next week.

“This is deep-swamp revenge porn on the part of John Bolton,” Mr. Navarro said on Fox News. “He did the same thing with the Bush administration.”

“It’s the deep-swamp political equivalent of revenge porn,” Mr. Navarro said. “The guy got fired because he didn’t obey the chain of command, because he was out of touch with what President Donald J. Trump stands for in terms of foreign policy.”

He said Mr. Trump gave Mr. Bolton a “second chance” after he had “begged for the job.”

Mr. Navarro said Mr. Bolton came into one meeting “giddy” about the prospects of a coup in Venezuela.

“He comes in here in his seersucker summer suits with the big mustache,” he said. “I was in a staff meeting one time — he walked in and he was absolutely giddy at the prospect of a coup in Venezuela.”

“It was, like, weird. I’m thinking to myself wait a minute, this is a serious, serious matter and he’s giddy,” he said. “There’s something wrong with that dude.”

In a new book, Mr. Bolton paints Mr. Trump as a leader in over his head and consumed with pursuing policies to boost his reelection chances at virtually any cost.

He recounts stories of the president’s pressing Chinese President Xi Jinping for help with his reelection campaign through trade policy and praising Mr. Xi’s push to place Uighur Muslims in “concentration camps.”

Mr. Trump has dismissed Mr. Bolton as a liar. The Justice Department is trying to halt distribution of the book on the grounds that it contains classified material.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.