BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man was arrested Wednesday night in the death of a woman found by firefighters while they were putting out a brush fire.

Kim Powell, 53, was charged with second-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release.

The body of Courtney Lee, 25, was found Saturday by Baton Rouge firefighters who were called to douse a brush fire. East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark told news outlets that Lee was shot multiple times.

It’s unclear whether the brush fire was linked to Lee’s death.

Powell was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The prison’s records did not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

