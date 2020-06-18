At least 15 Russian combat aircraft are now operating in Libya to support Moscow-backed mercenary groups, U.S. military officials confirmed Thursday.

U.S. Africa Command said it has photographs of Russian jets taking off and operating near at least two locations in Libya — an airfield at al-Jufra near the country’s center and Sirte on the Libyan coast.

“Russia’s sustained involvement in Libya increases the violence and delays a political solution,” said Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bradford Gering, Africa Command’s operations director. “Russia continues to push for a strategic foothold on NATO’s southern flank and this is at the expense of innocent LIbyan lives.”

In a briefing with defense writers, the head of U.S. Air Forces in Europe said he’s also concerned Russia is attempting to gain a permanent presence in Libya, similar to what they’ve done in Syria.

“That’s going to be a significant security concern,” Air Force Gen. Jeffrey Harrigan told reporters in Washington.

The Russian aircraft confirmed to be flying in Libya are the MiG-29, MiG-24 and Su-24, Gen. Harrigan said.

They’ve been unable to confirm whether the Russian jets have conducted any airstrikes while in Libya. U.S. officials also have a concern about the abilities of the mercenary pilots. Some may be retired pilots forced to learn new systems in a short time.

“They’re working on their basic flying skills,” Gen. Harrigan said.

They may not have the flying skills to distinguish ally from foe and that could be devastating in an environment where innocents are near a military target, Gen. Harrigan said.

“We train significantly to ensure we put the weapon where we need to,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.