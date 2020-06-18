CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A shooting during an overnight party in Cedar Rapids has left a 20-year-old man dead, police said Thursday.

Cedar Rapids police were called about 5:10 a.m. Thursday to a home, where a fight during a party resulted in gunshots.

Officers who arrived found a man inside the home who had been shot in the upper body. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting happened amidst a large party.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.