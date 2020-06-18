The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration cut too many corners when it moved to revoke the Obama-era DACA program, leaving in place protections for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”

The ruling is a severe blow to President Trump and his team, who had insisted both that the Obama administration acted illegally when it created the program, and that he was on firm legal footing in canceling it.

Leaving DACA in place means hundreds of thousands of young adult illegal immigrants can maintain protections, and more can apply — but it also leaves them in a legal limbo that Congress has been unable to solve. Thursday’s ruling instantly elevated their status to a major issue in the 2020 presidential campaign.

The court said the administration does have the power to revoke DACA. But a majority of justices said Mr. Trump’s team didn’t establish a sufficient legal and procedural basis for doing so, and that violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

The court ordered that matter to be sent back to Homeland Security to do a better job in explaining its decision.

“Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in the controlling opinion. “That dual failure raises doubts about whether the agency appreciated the scope of its discretion or exercised that discretion in a reasonable manner.”

