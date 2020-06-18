President Trump said Thursday he’ll soon release a new list of conservative potential nominees for the Supreme Court for his second term, a move that he said is “more important than ever” after a string of high-court rulings that have gone against his administration.

“I will be releasing a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, which may include some, or many of those already on the list, by September 1, 2020,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “If given the opportunity, I will only choose from this list, as in the past, a Conservative Supreme Court Justice.”

He added, “Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, [Religious] Liberty, etc.) – VOTE 2020!”

In the 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump released a list of conservative jurists that he promised to use for his high court nominees if elected. The unusual move was credited with winning over many conservatives.

Among the 21 candidates eventually placed on the list were Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, who are now both of Mr. Trump’s appointees sitting on the Court.

Although conservatives hold a majority on the nine-member Court, several rulings have gone against the president recently. On Thursday, the high court ruled against the administration’s effort to revoke the Obama-era DACA program for young illegal immigrants.

Mr. Trump said of the recent rulings, “Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?”

“The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and Religious Liberty, among many other things, are OVER and GONE!”

He said the rulings against his administration should motivate people to vote for him in November.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives,” Mr. Trump tweeted. ” =We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!”

