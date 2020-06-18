ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Virginia politics have been fairly predictable, with a steady stream of Democratic governors, lieutenant governors and attorney generals running the commonwealth from Richmond.

In fact, while there’s no guarantee a Republican won’t or can’t be elected in 2021, there’s a real possibility that a woman becomes governor.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, 47, announced Thursday that she’s tossing her Democratic bona fides in the ring to succeed Ralph Northam as Virginia’s governor.

If she were to win, Ms. McClellan would become America’s first black female governor, Virginia’s first black female governor and the second woman elected to a statewide seat in Virginia.

Talk about breaking glass ceilings.

And to do so in Virginia, of all states, would be a democratic, er, Democratic stunner.

Virginia is the state of remarkable American history, as it is the home to more presidents — eight in total — than any other: George Washington, the general credited with winning the Revolutionary War and our nation’s first president; the curiosity-driven Thomas Jefferson, who penned the Declaration of Independence and became the third president; and Jefferson’s successor, James Madison, whose steadfastness held forth the U.S. Constitution, to name just three.

Virginians like their lieutenant governors to succeed as governors, and voters could act similarly in 2021 since governors and lieutenant governors don’t have to be in the same party and since governors cannot succeed themselves.

More importantly, consider this: Current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who is black, is traditionally next in line to run as governor. Also a Democrat, he’s got considerable baggage, though. Two women have accused him of sexual assault, and women won’t be in the mood, regardless of #MeToo, to attend to such weighty distractions following a post-Biden-Trump election year. Unless, that is, President Trump wins, and then even black liberators will take up the mantle.

Also know that the state’s current attorney general, Democrat Mark Herring, is following the route of Jim Gilmore, a Republican, in seeking to hold the governor’s reins. Mr. Herring is a follow-the-leader kind of Democrat.

There’s also the D.C. college-degreed Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic Party kingmaker whose political machine is not only well-oiled but well-monied. Mr. McAuliffe has served as Virginia governor, and Ms. McClellan was his campaign manager. And Sen. Tim Kaine, another former mayor and former lieutenant governor, is her mentor.

Then there’s the Democratic wild card: House of Delegates member Jennifer Carroll Foy, who easily dispatched Republican contenders in 2017 and 2019. Mrs. Foy represents parts of Northern Virginia, which began shedding Virginia’s red-state heritage long ago, while Ms. McClellan represents part of the Richmond area.

Oh, and Mrs. Foy, 38, is a black woman, too.

Virginia’s barometer during these chaotic times is difficult to read. But do know this: Current Gov. Ralph Northam and Mr. Fairfax aren’t bosom buddies — even before social distancing. While Mr. Fairfax’s bags are marked sex-allegations, Mr. Northam’s are ID’d by blackface muggings from his medical college years.

However, it’s likely that a year from now all will be well with Democrats in Virginia — with the barometer pointing to U-N-I-T-Y.

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

