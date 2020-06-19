BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Billings woman pleaded not guilty Friday in the stabbing death of a 37-year-old man.

Charlotte Rodarte-Spang made an initial appearance in Yellowstone County District Court on a single count of deliberate homicide, The Billings Gazette reported.

She is accused of killing Leon Gerald Gustafson on June 12.

District Judge Ashley Harada set bail at $500,000.

Gustafson had allegedly gone to Rodarte-Spang’s house to purchase methamphetamine, according to charging documents.

The two had been sitting on a couch, along with Rodarte-Spang’s brother, when she yelled something about Gustafson “snitching” on her, according to the documents.

Rodarte-Spang stabbed Gustafson when he confronted her about hitting him in the face with a remote control, the documents said.

Officers responding to the disturbance found the victim’s body and later took Rodart-Spang into custody.

The defendant’s brother, Dustin Rodarte, told detectives his sister was known to keep knives on her and had stabbed others previously, according to the documents.

