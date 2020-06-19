OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - The body of a missing New Jersey woman was found buried under the rubble of her Ocean Township home, months after a friend was charged in her murder.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Friday that authorities recovered the body of 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli. The woman had been missing since September, when her home was found engulfed in flames.

Police found Ronald Teschner, a 49-year-old friend who had been staying with Terrulli, in Paterson the next day with her car and various items they believed were taken from her home. Teschner was indicted by a grand jury in February on murder and other charges.

The prosecutor’s office issued a news release Friday saying workers demolishing the home and clearing the Ocean Township property Thursday found what they believed to be human remains wrapped in plastic and buried in a shallow grave that had become hidden under debris. Police had searched the property several times during the investigation.

The Monmouth County Medical Examiner confirmed Terrulli’s identity but a cause of death was still under investigation.

Teschner is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. His public defender has previously said Teschner maintains his innocence.

