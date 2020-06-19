President Trump on Friday dinged Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, over suggestions that football season could be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!”

As the country begins to reopen and sports teams are considering ways to move forward with their seasons, Dr. Fauci expressed his concern that traveling could expose players to the coronavirus.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” he told CNN on Thursday.

“If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year,” Dr. Fauci added.

