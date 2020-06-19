The incoming Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force will be the first woman to serve as the highest-ranking enlisted member of a military branch, U.S. Air Force officials announced Friday.

Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne Bass is currently assigned to 2nd Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. She will be following Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright in the top job.

Sgt. Wright said U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown “knocked it out of the park with this selection. Proud moment in history - great to be an airman.”

She has been in the Air Force for nearly 30 years with several combat deployments under her belt, including Operation Southern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

