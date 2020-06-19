One of the three officers connected to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor is being fired, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday.

The mayor told press that Louisville Chief Rob Schroeder began the termination proceedings against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison, but they were not allowed to answer questions about timing or reasoning around the decision.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” Mr. Fischer said in a statement, citing KRS Chapter 67c point 326 (1) (f).

The termination letter sent to Officer Hankison, obtained by the Courier-Journal, said he was dismissed for violating procedures on obedience to rules and regulations and use of deadly force.

“Your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor,” Chief Schroeder wrote.

“In fact, the ten rounds you fired were into a patio door and window which were covered with material that completely prevented you from verifying any person as an immediate threat, or more importantly any innocent persons present,” he added.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was shot multiple times in her home after officers entered on the basis of a “no-knock” warrant in March. No drugs were found at the home. The Louisville Metro Police Department claimed three officers, wearing plain clothes, identified themselves and opened fire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker shot first.

Charges were ultimately dropped against Mr. Walker, who argued he and Taylor believed they were victims of a home invasion.

The FBI opened an investigation into the incident. The two other officers involved — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove — are still employed with the department, but they have been reassigned, according to local news outlets.

