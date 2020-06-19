The Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a legal bid Friday to stop President Trump’s comeback campaign rally in Tulsa over health concerns.

In the unanimous ruling, the state court said the petitioners did not establish a “clear legal right” to have the rally canceled.

“It is not the duty of this court to fashion rules or regulations were none exist, simply to achieve a desired outcome,” wrote Justice Dustin Rowe, a Republican.

Local health officials have cited concerns about the risk of spreading the COVID-19 disease in crowds and at the indoor rally arena.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump said Friday that the mayor of Tulsa has agreed to lift a curfew as it applies to Trump supporters who are descending on the city for the president’s rally.

“I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Enjoy yourselves - thank you to Mayor Bynum!”

Mr. Bynum imposed the curfew, expected rally crowds of more than 100,000 and planned protests in the wake of civil unrest that had broken out in the city and the nation earlier this month.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.