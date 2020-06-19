Pope Francis called for further climate action on the fifth anniversary of his influential encyclical on the environment — starting with church properties around the world.

The Vatican released “Journey for the Care of the Common Home” document on Thursday, setting new guidelines for Catholic dioceses, parishes, orders and missions and calling out deforestation, pollution and inhumane agriculture processes.

The document also notes the Vatican has ended use of pesticides on its 57-acre gardens and begun using neon lighting in St. Peter’s Square and Basilica.

“Recalling that ‘no one acts alone,’” reads a summary of the report on the Vatican-backed news site, “the document calls for a commitment to ‘low carbon’ sustainable development to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Five years ago, Pope Francis issued Laudato Si, a seminal document linking theology and ecology.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.