A child in Prince William County contracted a pediatric illness linked to the coronavirus, the county’s first case, the Virginia health system said Friday.

The child has recovered from the multisystem inflammatory syndrome after a short hospitalization last month, the Virginia Department of Health said Friday. The health department did not provide more information about the patient.

The case marks the fourth of the inflammatory syndrome in kids in Virginia. Alexandria has reported one case, while Fairfax County has reported two cases.

The United Kingdom came out with the first reports of the syndrome in late April, followed by New York in early May. A number of patients in New York were hospitalized and required admission to intensive care units. Many kids with the inflammatory syndrome have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The syndrome could lead to inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs. Most children with the syndrome have a fever that lasts several days and may experience abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, swollen hands and feet, conjunctivitis (pink eye) and symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, according to the state health department.

“Although we have entered Phase 2 of reopening, everyone should still take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate,” said Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher.

Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.

Health experts recommend parents watch for persistent fever in their kids and contact their pediatrician if their child appears seriously sick.

It is unknown how common it is for children to experience the symptoms in response to COVID-19.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.