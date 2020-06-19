Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for an in-person summit with the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in an effort to jointly tackle global problems.

The five permanent members of the council — the U.S., China, France, U.K. and Russia — agreed in principle to a summit that was proposed by Mr. Putin earlier this year.

In an article published in the U.S.-based National Interest late Thursday, Mr. Putin compared the end of World War II to the need today to jointly combat global matters to “speak frankly about the issues of preserving peace, strengthening global and regional security, strategic arms control, as well as joint efforts in countering terrorism, extremism and other major challenges and threats.”

“Today, as in 1945, it is important to demonstrate political will and discuss the future together,” Mr. Putin wrote in the article. “It is a duty of ours — all those who take political responsibility and primarily representatives of the victorious powers in the Second World War — to guarantee that this system is maintained and improved.”

Mr. Putin said he hopes the meeting can happen “as soon as possible,” once coronavirus concerns settle, and he has drafted “specific ideas and initiatives on all the items” he hopes to discuss.

“Drawing on a shared historical memory, we can trust each other and must do so,” he said. “Without exaggeration, it is our common duty and responsibility towards the entire world, towards the present and future generations.”

