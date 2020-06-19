SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - A young child who was fatally shot in South Bend was struck after the accidental discharge of a gun by a 4-year-old sibling, prosecutors said Friday.

The shooting Thursday killed 1-year-old Javion Sexton, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said.

An autopsy conducted Friday found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death to be accidental, it said.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.