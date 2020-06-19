The second edition of President Trump’s “Salute to America” on July 4 will unfold on the South Lawn and Ellipse of the White House instead of the National Mall, the White House said Friday.

“In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our Nation’s service members and veterans, the president will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our amazing heritage,” said White House press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “The evening will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display over the National Mall.”

Last year’s celebration, the first of its kind, took place at the National Mall.

Mr. Trump’s supporters generally liked the extravaganza, though his detractors said the president injected his political interests into festivities and fireworks that have long been a hallmark of July 4 in Washington.

Also, congressional Democrats in the D.C. area formally objected to Mr. Trump holding a mass gathering in the capital this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

