Twitter flagged President Trump’s tweet with a “manipulated media” label Thursday evening after it appeared to criticize CNN using a doctored video.

Mr. Trump posted a video, created by a different user, that plays the doctored video of a black toddler running away from a white toddler with a fake CNN chyron, appearing to suggest CNN deliberately pushed fake news. It goes on to show the real clip, where the two boys run together and hug.

In September 2019, CNN covered the real video clip, which went viral, describing the boys’ interaction as “the biggest hug like true best friends do.”

CNN’s official Twitter account issued a statement calling on the president to “be better.”

CNN did cover this story - exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. https://t.co/T1nBtejZta — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 19, 2020

This is the third tweet flagged on the platform since Twitter announced it would push back on some of the content from the president’s account.

A tweet where the president warned mail-in ballots are likely to be “substantially fraudulent” was flagged with “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

Mr. Trump’s controversial post about rioting — using the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts — was flagged for “glorifying violence.”

At the end of May, the president responded to the pushback from social media platforms, which he argued amounted to censorship, with an executive order aimed at removing liability protections afforded to these types of platforms.

