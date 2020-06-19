The Trump administration announced Friday it has stopped issuing most types of visas to Burundi citizens, moving to punish the country for its refusal to cooperate in taking back deportees.

Acting Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf announced the move, which was done in cooperation with the State Department.

He said the government tries to avoid such a serious penalty, but Burundi’s refusal to cooperate left no choice.

“This announcement is about ensuring the safety of the American people and upholding the rule of law,” he said. “Given that Burundi has failed to cooperate with the United States on these serious matters of immigration and public safety, we have no choice but to impose sanctions.”

He said he hoped Burundi’s new leader, President Evariste Ndayishimiye, would improve cooperation so the sanctions could be lifted.

The move is among the harshest ever taken by an administration under Section 243(d) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which lays out the types of punishments for recalcitrant countries.

Usually visas are halted for government officials. But Homeland Security said in the case of Burundi, it stopped issuing almost all visas, save for those such as diplomatic passes to allow diplomats or representatives at international organizations to come and go.

As of February, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement listed 10 countries as recalcitrant, and another 23 as at-risk.

Those deemed recalcitrant were Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, India, Iran, Laos, Pakistan and Vietnam. Hong Kong is also listed separately as recalcitrant.

The U.S. had visa sanctions in place on Sierra Leone, Eritrea, Pakistan, Burma, Cambodia and Laos, according to the Congressional Research Service. For most of those countries, the sanctions were a ban on tourist or business visas for government officials and sometimes their families.

Only Eritrea had been subject to a broader ban, and now Burundi joins that list.

An inquiry with the Burundi embassy Friday morning was not immediately answered.

China, Cuba and Vietnam have traditionally been the biggest offenders in refusing to take back their deportees.

The Trump administration is debating whether to slap sanctions on China.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.