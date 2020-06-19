A missing soldier based in Texas may have been sexually harassed before she disappeared almost two months ago, Army officials said.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of her unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, based at Fort Hood in central Texas.

Search teams continue to comb through the barracks and the training area at the massive military base for any sign of the missing soldier.

Family members told them she was being sexually harassed by one of her superiors in the unit. The allegations prompted Col. Ralph Overland, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, to initiate an AR 15-6 investigation.

“An AR 15-6 investigation is the Army’s standard method of investigation and is used to collect and analyze facts and make recommendations based on those facts,” Army officials said. “The (investigating officer) will gather the evidence, thoroughly and impartially consider it and make findings and recommendations.”

The findings will be presented to Col. Overland as commander for his review.

“I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation,” Col. Overland said. “The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Guillen and will not stop until we find her.”

