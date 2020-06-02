TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) - Florida traffic homicide detectives are investigating a rollover crash that left two teenage girls dead, authorities said.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning at a Tamarac intersection, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 14-year-old boy was driving the car with three other teens as passengers, authorities said. As the car passed into the intersection, a pickup truck slammed into the car’s passenger side, causing it to flip over. Marjorie Petit Frere, 16, and Valerie Petit Frere, 13, were fatally injured. The driver and a 16-year-old boy in the car were hospitalized.

The 68-year-old man who was driving the truck was not hospitalized.

Officials didn’t say which vehicle had the right of way. No charges were immediately reported.

