D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser resisted calls Tuesday to cancel a 7 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew, despite more than 300 people being arrested Monday night for violating the curfew and committing acts of burglary and rioting.

“We saw people leaving to be compliant with the curfew, and when that happens, that allows the police to focus on the people bent on breaking the law and destruction,” Miss Bowser said at a press conference.

The mayor said there are exceptions to the curfew for essential workers and those who are voting. Polling centers close at 8 p.m.

“You won’t have any problems going to vote anywhere in the District of Columbia through 8 p.m today,” Miss Bowser said, adding that she is not concerned about voters fearing police violence.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said the Secret Service cleared protesters from Lafayette Park around 6:30 p.m. Monday after a warning in order to allow President Trump to walk to St. John’s Church. Federal authorities reportedly used tear gas and flash bang grenades to disperse the peaceful protesters.

“I was told of the movement, it was an unplanned movement shortly before it occurred,” Chief Newsham said. “The Metropolitan Police Department did not participate. It would be out of turn for me to speak on who, what, where, how munitions were fired.”

Most of Monday night’s arrests occurred at Judiciary Square, in the 1500 block of Swann Street and at the intersection of 17th and I streets NW, Chief Newsham said.

He said there was significantly less damage Monday night than on previous evenings. Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, one police vehicle was set on fire, and some businesses had windows smashed and exteriors marred by graffiti, he added.

