INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police in Terre Haute arrested seven people overnight on charges of obstruction of traffic amid a protest in the western Indiana city over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans.

For the third day, protesters gathered Monday near the Vigo County Courthouse, with some entering the street and creating traffic hazards, the Tribune-Star reported.

Each person arrested late Monday and early Tuesday was released from jail on their own recognizance with instructions to appear in court on Wednesday for the misdemeanor charges.

In Indianapolis, a crowd of protesters moved Monday evening from downtown to the Indiana governor’s residence on the north side, where they were met by police and ordered to disperse. At one point, officers agreed to walk with protesters back toward downtown.

In the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel, approximately 300 protesters marched peacefully around the Arts and Design District and the Monon Trail for three hours until 8 p.m. Monday, city officials said.

In Crown Point in northwest Indiana, a Black Lives Matter protest brought more than 30 men and women to the downtown square shouting “no justice, no peace,” and “George Floyd.” They held “I can’t breathe” signs and lay down on the sidewalk outside the old Lake County Courthouse. Mayor David Uran watched and spoke to the protesters, praising their peaceful demeanor, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

