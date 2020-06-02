Adm. Brett Giroir, the coronavirus “testing czar,” expects to transition back to his regular post at the Department of Health and Human Services in the coming weeks.

Adm. Giroir, an assistant secretary for health at HHS, said on Monday that he expects to be “demobilized” from FEMA later this month and return to his former position and responsibility.

He made the comments at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS.

An HHS spokesperson said Adm. Giroir would remain engaged with COVID-19 testing and related efforts, but that much of the day-to-day management and operations of testing are being transitioned back to health and human services.

The comments come as states across the country are increasingly relaxing their coronavirus-related restrictions and as the global pandemic has been knocked from the headlines by the national unrest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota on Memorial Day.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious diseases expert, said in an interview published this week that the White House coronavirus task force meetings are not occurring as frequently as they used to.

“And certainly my meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased,” Dr. Fauci told the health news website Stat.

