DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police have identified a victim found dead in an apartment under suspicious circumstances.

Zachary Brooks, 37, of Des Moines, was found dead in an apartment Monday evening after someone reported a suicide there, police said in a news release Tuesday. The officers who arrived found Brooks’ body, but said his death didn’t appear to be a suicide.

Police later declared Brooks’ death as the city’s 12th homicide of the year, but did not detail how Brooks died or announce any arrests.

