President Trump paid tribute Tuesday evening to a St. Louis policeman who was slain by rioters.

“Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Capt. Dorn, a retired 77-year-old captain working security during the riots, was shot to death in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, a video of the shooting and attack on the pawn shop was taken down from Facebook Live. Three other St. Louis officers were shot and more than 50 businesses in the city attacked by mobs in Monday night’s mayhem.

“We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!” Mr. Trump said.

The president vowed Monday and Tuesday not to allow the country to slip into anarchy and chaos in the wake of protests of the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota policeman.

