President Trump announced Tuesday he will seek another state to host the Republican National Convention, which was supposed to be in North Carolina in August.

The announcement comes after Gov. Roy Cooper, North Carolina Democrat, was unable to promise his state would be able to accommodate tens of thousands of people at the convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena - Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets.

Some red states like Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Texas have been offered by their party leaders as replacements.

The convention was originally scheduled for Aug. 24-27.

