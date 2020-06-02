National unrest tied to protests across the country in the wake of the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd continued Tuesday as officials grappled with how to handle demonstrations that spiraled out of control overnight in certain spots such as New York City.

Floyd, a black man, died while in Minneapolis police custody after a former officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The former officer, Derek Chauvin, is facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. He and three other officers who were captured on video at the scene have been fired.

- Active-duty U.S. troops are at the ready at bases near the District of Columbia, Pentagon officials said, after President Trump said a day earlier he was prepared to mobilize all civilian and military resources to safeguard Americans.

At least 1,300 National Guard personnel are on duty in Washington, with additional forces from Utah and New Jersey also activated. Reinforcements from Indiana, South Carolina and Tennessee are expected to arrive Tuesday, officials said.

The Insurrection Act of 1807 allows the president to deploy active-duty forces to states if requested by a governor. National Guard forces operate under different regulations and are routinely employed to aid in natural disaster response or civil unrest.

- Attorney General William P. Barr said Tuesday afternoon that there will be “even greater law enforcement resources and support” in the D.C. region in the evening.

“The most basic function of government is to provide security for people to live their lives and exercise their rights, and we will meet that responsibility here in the nation’s capital,” he said.

- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said criminal charges for the other officers who were on the scene of Floyd’s killing last week could be coming “very soon.”

“We’re not talking too much longer, but I am very reluctant to give a hard deadline at this point,” Mr. Ellison said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “There is nobody who has culpability who will not be held accountable.”

- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city’s police department failed to adequately respond to Monday’s protests.

“The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night,” said Mr. Cuomo, continuing his not-exactly-friendly rivalry with Mr. de Blasio.

Mr. de Blasio said he’s extending a citywide curfew through Sunday after officers made some 700 arrests amid widespread looting Monday evening and overnight Tuesday.

The mayor rejected calls from political leaders such as President Trump and Rep. Max Rose, New York Democrat, to call up the National Guard as part of the city’s response.

Mr. Cuomo said the National Guard stands at the ready to help out statewide, but that he wouldn’t grant any request for troops to be used outside the state.

- The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Floyd in Minneapolis at a public memorial service on Thursday, the National Action Network announced. Another public service is set to take place on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, which is Floyd’s hometown.

“I hope that we stand up to this president. I hope that we stand up to this Congress,” Mr. Sharpton said. “You can’t put a curfew on the truth.”

- At least a handful of police officers were shot or injured Monday and overnight Tuesday amid the protests, including in places such as St. Louis and Las Vegas.

“It’s an extraordinarily difficult time for officers - for their physical safety and the conditions under which they’re being forced to work,” said Bill Johnson, executive director and general counsel for the National Association of Police Organizations. “The attacks are quite literally becoming murderous.”

- Several state leaders, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, rejected Mr. Trump’s threat to deploy the U.S. military, if necessary, if states can’t handle the unrest themselves.

“The fact is, what he called for yesterday is illegal,” Mr. Pritzker said on NBC. “States can only call in the federal troops if they ask for it. Our state is not asking for it. I don’t know any governor that would or will. We are dealing with it.”

- Congressional Democrats are weighing various legislative responses, including a bill from House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries that would bar officers from applying pressure or force in a way that hinders breathing.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, said Congress should put Mr. Jeffries’ bill on Mr. Trump’s desk immediately.

Mr. Jeffries and others called on cooler heads to prevail amid the overnight protests and looting.

“Those who are pimping the movement for their own self-enrichment — we are telling you to stand down. You’re not welcome, and you’re undermining the cause of justice,” said Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat.

