President Trump’s visit to St. John’s Church was poorly received by the Episcopal Church, but got the support of his most-prominent evangelical supporter.

The Rev. Franklin Graham took to Facebook on Tuesday to thank Mr. Trump for “making a statement” by walking over to the church the previous evening and holding up a Bible.

“President Donald J. Trump made a statement by walking through Lafayette Park to St. John’s Episcopal Church that had been vandalized and partially burned Sunday night. He surprised those following him by holding up a Bible in front of the church,” Mr. Graham, the son of the Rev. Billy Graham and inheritor of his ministry.

“Thank you President Trump. God and His Word are the only hope for our nation,” Mr. Graham wrote, going on to quote Hebrews 4:12.

“For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of spirit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart,” the author of Hebrews wrote.

Mr. Trump’s visit was furiously denounced by the Episcopal Church as unannounced, as an appropriation of sacred symbols for politics, and as the result of police units forcibly removing demonstrators from Lafayette Park.

