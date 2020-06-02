PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia gun shop owner shot and killed a man who the owner said was among a group that had broken into the store early Tuesday, authorities said.

The shooting at the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store occurred around 4:20 a.m.

The shop owner told police he was staking out his store following an earlier burglary attempt and was monitoring a store security screen when he saw three or four men using wire cutters to break through the gate and enter the store.

The owner said he pointed his gun at one of the men inside the store and fired, striking him in the head. The other men with him then ran from the scene, and it wasn’t clear if any of them had been shot or injured.

The man who was shot was found on the second floor and was pronounced dead there a short time later. The gun shop owner was not injured.

No charges have been filed so far, but authorities say the shooting remains under investigation. The names of the gun shop owner and the man who was killed were not released.

