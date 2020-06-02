House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Tuesday he is going to introduce legislation to slash $50 million out of Attorney General William Barr’s personal budget to punish him for failing to appear before the panel.

“Attorney General Barr has been given ample opportunity to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, and he has refused to appear once again. In fact, Mr. Barr has taken every opportunity to avoid oversight by the Committee—he also failed to appear before the Committee during his first tenure as Attorney General in the H.W. Bush Administration,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said.

Mr. Barr had been scheduled testify before the Democrat-lead panel in March, but the hearing had been canceled so Congress to draft a response to the coronavirus crisis.

Efforts to reschedule that testimony have been rebuffed by the the Justice Department, Mr. Nadler said. In a bid to force testimony, Mr. Nadler has proposed slashing the budget for the attorney’s general’s office by $50 million.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The budget cut is one of three steps proposed by Mr. Nadler to compel an appearance from Mr. Barr.

The committee has lined up a number of unnamed “whistleblowers” to testify about alleged political interference inside the Department. The hearing has not been formally scheduled.

Mr. Nadler said the whistleblowers will detail “specific incidents of misconduct as well as the unprecedented politicization” of the department.

The committee will also file a brief with the D.C. Court of Appeals opposing the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the charges against former national security adviser Micheal Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Mr. Nadler said the moves were a better alternative than a protracted legal battle with the Justice Department that would result from a subpoena.

“I am not going to spend months litigating a subpoena with an Attorney General who has already spent years resisting the courts and legitimate congressional oversight — but neither will we stand by and allow Mr. Barr to continue to corrupt the Department,” he said. “We do not take these actions lightly or with any sense of joy. We have both a duty and a moral obligation to protect the rule of law in our country, and we intend to do just that.”

Democrats have been eagerly awaiting the chance to grill Mr. Barr about a wide range of topics from his handling of ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe to the Justice Department’s intervention in the cases against Flynn and another ally of President Trump, Roger Stone.

But now a whole new slew of topics have popped up that Democrats will likely want to ask about. That includes Mr. Barr’s role in declaring antifa a domestic terror group, police use of force, and the Bureau of Prisons’ handling of the coronavirus.

Mr. Barr was scheduled to testify last spring just after he released the Mueller report, but canceled after the committee announced staff lawyers would ask him questions.

The panel has also held him in contempt for refusing to cooperate with a congressional probe into the 2020 Census.

