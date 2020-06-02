LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) - A man who handled finances at a Lake Michigan ferry company pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud in a scheme to steal money from the business.

Paul Piper of Ludington also pleaded guilty to a tax crime and agreed to pay $363,926 to the Internal Revenue Service.

Piper was the controller at Lake Michigan Carferry, which operates the S.S. Badger between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He also had a local accounting business and a coffee shop.

Piper admits he wrote checks to himself or his related businesses, stealing at least $550,000 between 2007 and May 2018.

He will get his sentence on Aug. 11 in federal court in Grand Rapids. Piper has forfeited a 2018 Ram Truck and a recreational vehicle.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.