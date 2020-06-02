Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said the death of George Floyd demands the nation move swiftly to confront “systemic racism” and said the situation has exposed President Trump’s narcissistic nature of putting himself ahead of the good of the country.

Speaking in Philadelphia, where he launched his campaign a year ago, Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump has fanned the flames of “fear and division,” while vowing if elected president this fall to unite the nation and “recognize the pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for too long.”

“We can’t ignore the truth when we are at our best, when we open our hearts, rather than clench our fists,” the former vice president said. “Donald Trump has turned this country into a battlefield driven by old resentments and fresh fears. He thinks division helps him. His narcissism has become more important than the nation’s well-being than he leads.”

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in custody by the Minneapolis police. His death, which was caught on cellphone camera, has shifted the national conversation away from the coronavirus pandemic and sparked a debate over the best way to address the racial and economic unrest that has fueled protests across the country that have included violence and looting.

Mr. Trump responded on Monday by mobilizing all civilian and military forces to combat the property destruction following Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis.

Mr. Trump also participated in photo-op in which law enforcement cleared a path between protesters with flash-bang devices and tear gas so that he could appear outside St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had previously been set ablaze by rioters.

There he held up a Bible and vowed to keep the nation safe.

Looking to stay relevant, Mr. Biden addressed voters from the swing state of Pennsylvania, saying Mr. Trump should consider reading the Bible, rather than using it as a political prop.

“If he opened it instead of brandishing it, he could have learned something: That we are all called to love one another as we love ourselves,” he said. “That’s hard work. But it’s the work of America.”

“Donald Trump isn’t interested in doing that work,” the former vice president said.

Mr. Biden said that he plans to address issues of racial inequality head-on when elected, but that change cannot wait.

He called on Congress to move swiftly to pass “real police reform” that would outlaw chokeholds, reduce the militarization of police departments and create a new “model use of force standard.”

“No more excuses, no delays,” Mr. Biden said. “If [Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell can bring in the United States Senate to confirm Trump’s unqualified judicial nominees who will run roughshod over our Constitution, now it is time to pass legislation that will give true meaning to our constitutional promise of equal protection under the law.”

Mr. Biden said that over the first 100 days of his presidency he would create a national police oversight commission, called for comprehensive reviews of law enforcement hiring and training, and for the federal government to provide more funds to states.

Mr. Biden repeated his call for Congress to expand Obamacare.

“But this president — even now in the midst of a public health crisis with massive unemployment as well — wants to destroy it,” he said. “He doesn’t care how many millions of Americans will be hurt because he is consumed by his blinding ego when it comes to Barack Obama.”

Mr. Biden has a lot riding on addressing issues of race that impact the same black communities that helped revive his flagging presidential bid during the presidential primary race.

He has spent the last few months cooped up in his basement in Delaware, holding virtual events and fundraisers in the hopes of keeping voters engaged.

The 77-year-old has been celebrated as the loyal right-hand man to the nation’s first black president.

But he’s also faced criticism over some of the votes he cast over his more than three decades in the Senate, including the lead role he played on the 1994 Crime Bill that activists blame for putting too many black people in jail.

Mr. Biden on Tuesday sought to thread the needle, saying the nation must distinguish between peaceful and violent protests and the bad cops who tarnish the image of the vast majority of cops who perform their duties honorably.

“There is no place for violence,” he said. “No place for looting or destroying property or burning churches — many of them built by people of color who for the first time were beginning to realize their dreams and build wealth for their families.”

“Nor is it acceptable for our police — sworn to protect and serve all people — to escalate tensions or resort to excessive violence,” he said.

