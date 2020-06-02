KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - In the midst of civil unrest that has descended on cities across the nation in recent days, police in the Kansas City area are also handling a number of homicide investigations.

Kansas City police on Monday afternoon were called to the Forgotten Homes neighborhood for a shooting. Arriving officers found one person dead at the scene, police said. A preliminary investigation showed two people were involved in an altercation before the shooting, according to police.

In the Kansas City suburb of Independence, a shooting around 2 p.m. Monday in a store parking lot left another person dead, police said.

Police had not released the names of those killed in either case by midmorning Tuesday, and no arrests in the shooting deaths had been reported.

