Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday said criminal charges for the other officers who were on the scene of George Floyd’s killing last week could be coming “very soon.”

“We’re not talking too much longer, but I am very reluctant to give a hard deadline at this point,” Mr. Ellison said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “There is nobody who has culpability who will not be held accountable.”

Floyd, a black man, died after a former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. The killing has sparked a wave of protests across the country and inflamed racial tensions in the U.S.

The former officer, Derek Chauvin, a white man, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers captured on video of the incident have been fired but have not yet been charged.

Floyd’s family has been pushing for a first-degree murder charge in the case, and Mr. Ellison said everything was on the table.

“There’s nothing off the table,” he said.

Mr. Ellison said, though, that generally speaking, jurors resolve doubts “in favor of the police.”

“The fact is these cases are not easy, and anybody who says they are has never done one,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.