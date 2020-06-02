Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan does not believe U.S. military troops are needed to quell demonstrations in Baltimore and elsewhere around the state, a day after President Trump told the country’s governors they were “weak” if they didn’t take care of the protests themselves.

Mr. Trump, in a Rose Garden address hours after his call with the governors, said he was not afraid to send the U.S. military to settle the unrest that’s cropped up in major cities around the country in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

“I don’t think that we need federal troops, and I don’t think that there are going to be federal troops, and I’m not sure the president can send federal troops unless it’s at the request of the governor,” Mr. Hogan, a Republican, said in an interview on WBAL radio Tuesday.

Democratic governors around the country, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, also have come out against the president’s position.

Mr. Hogan, who’s been in favor of peaceful protests, pointed out he “brought up the idea of peace through strength” on Monday’s call with Mr. Trump. The state used some state police as back-up, and Mr. Hogan had called up 1,300 Maryland National Guard troops to be on standby, according to a transcript of the call.

“I think bringing up enough manpower and not letting anybody be overpowered the way they have been the last few days is exactly the right thing,” Mr. Hogan said on the call.

In Tuesday’s interview, the governor praised the city, the protesters and the police for keeping things largely peaceful. Just six arrests were reportedly made at Monday night’s Baltimore protests.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.