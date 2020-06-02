In an interview with “The C4 Show” on WBAL radio, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan boasted that the protests in Baltimore over the death of George Floyd have been safer than similar protests around the country, saying the city has “come a long way” from the 2015 riots after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody.

Baltimore police reportedly arrested just six people in Monday night’s protests. The Baltimore Sun reported that thousands of people showed up to demonstrate.

“I think we performed probably better than any city in America,” Mr. Hogan said, “and I think we set an example for how you can really go out there and express your frustrations peacefully and show how maybe we can get some positive change without the violence and the destruction and the looting and the burning.”

The governor said he was most proud that in some cases, the peaceful protesters stopped what he called a “handful of extremists” looking to cause harm. Mr. Hogan said protesters called in to report finding gasoline and piles of rocks and bricks left out in the city.

“They were pointing out the people that were throwing the stuff and actually dragging them over to the police and saying, ‘Arrest them,’” Mr. Hogan said. “It was incredible.

“And every other city’s on fire. Police cars on fire, stores being looted, police stations being taken over,” he continued, referencing Minneapolis — where the protests began — along with other major U.S. cities. “And Baltimore was just a beautiful, peaceful protest with thousands of people and the city was safe.”

It hasn’t gone entirely without violence. Mr. Hogan was not asked about one incident caught on camera, which showed a police officer striking a woman in the face with a closed fist. The Baltimore Sun reported that the Baltimore State Attorney’s Office has already decided not to pursue any charges against the officer.

