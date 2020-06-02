At least 16 West Point cadets have tested positive for COVID-19 as the 1,100-person class of 2020 makes their return to the New York state military academy ahead of President Trump’s commencement address next week.

West Point officials announced that Mr. Trump would be delivering the June 13 commencement address for the academy’s class of 2020 in late April. At the time they also acknowledged it will look different from past ceremonies because of concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At least 14 of the 16 cadets that tested positive have also tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody, meaning the cadets contracted the virus earlier and have since recovered, USA Today reported.

All the cadets that tested positive were not showing symptoms of the highly contagious virus, but have been receiving treatments, Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, West Point’s superintendent, told the publication.

Cadets at the New York academy have been taking courses online while at home. West Point officials say the size and scope of the graduation ceremony will be determined by safety considerations for both cadets and the local community.

The graduating class began returning to campus last week, when each cadet was tested for the coronavirus and has been given information about procedures to maintain social distancing and sanitizing surfaces.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.