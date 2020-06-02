BALTIMORE (AP) - A man accused of shooting a Baltimore officer while evading a traffic stop was charged with attempted murder Monday, according to authorities.

Baltimore police and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force took Antonio Oliver Janifer, 28, into custody in Prince George’s County, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Janifer had been wanted in connection with the shooting of Officer Joshua Jackson on May 26.

Police said Jackson had been following an erratic driver and attempted to make a stop when a suspect later identified as Janifer crashed into a parked car, got out and tried to escape. Janifer later turned around and shot Jackson, who was following behind him, according to the department.

Jackson was treated for a graze gunshot wound in the lower abdomen and released, officials have said. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Jackson did not fire his weapon.

Janifer was charged Monday with first and second-degree attempted murder, police said. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

