Rep. Max Rose, New York Democrat, said the mayhem in New York City Monday evening showed that Mayor Bill de Blasio has lost control of the situation “once and for all” and called for the National Guard to be deployed to the city.

Mr. Rose said the “unprecedented looting and attacks on officers and bystanders” was not the work of peaceful protesters, who have gathered in New York and across the country after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

“Last night demonstrated that the Mayor has lost control of the situation once and for all,” Mr. Rose, who represents Staten Island and Brooklyn, said in a statement. “If we are going to enforce an 8:00 p.m. curfew tonight, then the National Guard must be deployed to assist with that and that alone.”

On Monday afternoon, Mr. de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a citywide curfew would take effect starting at 11 p.m. and that it would be lifted at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. de Blasio said later in the day that Tuesday’s curfew would start at 8:00 p.m.

The city was hit Monday evening and overnight with looters who targeted stores such as Macy’s, resulting in an estimated 700 arrests.

An NYPD sergeant was also struck and seriously injured in the Bronx in an incident overnight Tuesday.

