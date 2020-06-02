Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Congress “may have a role” in addressing the issues of police accountability and racial tensions as unrest continues to spur protests across the country.

“This is a vexing issue. If we could have figured out exactly what to do, I think we would have done it years ago,” Mr. McConnell told reporters.

“There is no question that there is residual racism in America,” he added. “It’s been a longtime dilemma, and we all wish we could get to a better place.”

Mr. McConnell acknowledged the “outrage” that has sparked after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed in Minnesota after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

The Kentucky Republican also highlighted the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, who were killed in Louisville. Taylor was shot multiple times after officers entered her apartment with a “no-knock” search warrant, sparking an FBI investigation. McAtee was shot as police and the National Guard were attempting to disperse protesters.

Mr. McConnell was optimistic that Washington, D.C., saw less looting and injuries Monday night, but did not comment on protesters who were forcibly cleared by authorities with tear gas and rubber bullets for President Trump’s photo-op at St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House.

