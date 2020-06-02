More than a quarter of U.S. adults said they would be unlikely to get a coronavirus vaccine that was free of charge and protected them from infection, according to polling released on Tuesday.

Overall, 27% of adults said they “definitely” or “probably” would not get the vaccine, according to the ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Forty-three percent said they would definitely get a vaccine and 28% said they would probably get one.

Among those who said they were unlikely to get a vaccine, 50% said they don’t trust vaccines in general and 23% said they don’t think it’s necessary.

Eighty-one percent of Democrats, 71% of independents and 58% of Republicans said they would definitely or probably get a vaccine that protected them from the virus and that was available for free.

The results are similar to other recent surveys gauging public interest in the U.S. on a vaccine.

There are more than 1.8 million positive cases in the U.S. and more than 105,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

The survey of 1,001 U.S. adults was conducted from May 25-28 and has a margin of error of 3.5 points.

