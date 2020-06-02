Police are investigating the whereabouts of an adopted child whom a famous Ohio YouTube couple said they had “rehomed.”

James and Myka Stauffer had announced tearfully on their popular video channel last week that they had placed 4-year-old Huxley with a new family, saying they could no longer cope with his special needs, some of which they said were undisclosed when they took the child in from China.

Police want to know where the child is.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and “several other agencies” are now investigating the matter, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

“We’re very aware of this case,” Tracy Whited, the office’s community and media relations manager, told BuzzFeed News.

“We are investigating,” Ms. Whited said, “but it is an active case, and as such, we cannot divulge too much information just yet.”

The mystery is Huxley’s whereabouts, which thousands of the Stauffer’s YouTube fans were inquiring after, but about which the couple has been reticent, citing privacy.

They rehomed the child without involving the state of Ohio or any known adoption agencies.

They had “hand-select[ed] a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs” after consulting “multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas,” Thomas Taneff and Taylor Sayers, the couple’s attorneys, told BuzzFeed.

According to the news outlet, the lawyers did not return a request for comment about the police investigation.

